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Andy Borowitz
3h

Good morning! What are your plans this holiday weekend? I intend to spend some quiet time alone away from other people so I’m going to Trump’s Great American State Fair.

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Little Johnny
3h

I will be giving thoughts and prayers that a certain speech tomorrow in 107 degree heat ends in a certain way.

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