A Holiday Gift from Me to You!
Happy Holidays from TBR
WARNING: The following post contains heartfelt sentiments.
Dear friends,
Before we all scatter for the holidays, I want to thank you for everything you’ve given me this year.
At a time when voices of dissent are under threat like never before, your support has meant the world to me.
I’d always hoped that TBR would become a community, and every day when I read your smart and funny contributions in the comments section, I’m thrilled to see that it has.
And so, to show my gratitude, here’s a holiday gift.
This year we mourned the passing of one of my heroes, Dr. Jane Goodall. Here’s a video of the interview I did with her in May. It filled me with hope, and maybe it’ll do the same for you.
Happy holidays and all my love,
Andy
Happy holidays and much love ❤️
Thank you for keeping us sane, and for the humor that has buffered the pain. You are a blessing to us all! Happy Holidays!