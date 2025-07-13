Daniel Torok/White House

To the American people:

Allow me to introduce myself. My name is Joseph Boakai, and I am the president of Liberia.

This week I had a most unusual meeting with your president, Donald Trump, at the White House.

If you will bear with me, I would like to share my thoughts about what occurred.

In our meeting, President Trump expressed admiration bordering on astonishment for my mastery of the English language, seemingly unaware that English is the official language of Liberia.

For these remarks, President Trump earned an avalanche of mockery from the global media. I believe this reaction was extremely unfair, for the following reasons: