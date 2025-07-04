The Borowitz Report

Andy Borowitz
To the TBR community:

I know many of you feel hopeless right now.

I don't blame you.

But hopelessness isn't a plan.

You're not alone.

There are millions of us.

We'll get through this.

The work starts now.

Love,

Andy

Robert Cadigan
I suggest that someone sneak into the Oval Office and replace the version Trump has on his wall with this. Put it in a gold frame with the proper letter style, he will never know the difference.

