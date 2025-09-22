Wikipedia

BURBANK (The Borowitz Report)—Hoping to stop the bleeding after millions boycotted its products, Disney announced on Monday that it was launching a new late-night comedy show on ABC starring Kash Patel.

Patel, who earlier this month was replaced as FBI director by a startled deer, received a ringing endorsement from Disney CEO Bob Iger.

“We’re confident that all of Kash’s jokes will be acceptable to the president, especially since his head writer will be Stephen Miller,” Iger said.

Urging viewers to “give Kash a chance,” Iger added, “If he’s even half as funny as he was at the Senate last week, this show is going to be huge.”

