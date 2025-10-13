The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grandpappy48's avatar
Grandpappy48
5h

Thanks for this. I’ve been wondering the same thing?? Little Johnson is the worst house speaker in my 77 years on the planet and we’ve had some bad ones, all Republican.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
44 replies by Andy Borowitz and others
Paul's avatar
Paul
5h

Alfred E Newman spent all his childhood earnings and had to go back to work at the only place he could control recesses

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
319 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture