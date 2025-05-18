For the past three months, I’ve presented the Traitor of the Week series, profiling an array of weasels who are enabling the fascist Trump regime. Now, it’s time for you, TBR readers, to vote for America's Top Traitor.
My list of nominees is by no means complete, since a comprehensive roster of traitors would take decades to compile.
But time is of the essence, because I want to assist the prosecutors at the Nuremberg-style tribunals that will commence once this kleptocratic coup collapses.
Additionally, I am proposing that the last name of the contest winner be immortalized in the dictionary as a synonym for traitor—just as the term “quisling” became a monument to Vidkun Quisling, the villainous Nazi collaborator in Norway.
