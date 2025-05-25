Share this postThe Borowitz ReportAmerica's Top Traitor: Meet the Five FinalistsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAmerica's Top Traitor: Meet the Five FinalistsTBR Sunday ReadMay 25, 2025∙ Paid451Share this postThe Borowitz ReportAmerica's Top Traitor: Meet the Five FinalistsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore52462ShareWho is the most heinous collaborator with the fascist Trump regime? The moment of reckoning is here. Sixteen traitors were nominated. Thousands of readers voted. Five finalists remain. Now it’s time for you, TBR reader, to choose America's Top Traitor:This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in