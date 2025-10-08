King Kong Call by Bruce McCall

At a time when many Americans are tempted to move to Canada, let’s celebrate a Canadian who, fortunately for us, decided to move here.

Bruce McCall (1935-2023) painted some of the funniest New Yorker covers of all time.

Any time spent looking at his art is guaranteed to lift your spirits.

I first discovered Bruce’s work in the 1970’s when, like so many other kids who were obsessed with comedy, I graduated from reading MAD magazine to devouring National Lampoon. His art, informed by his highly-developed sense of the surreal, elevated every issue in which it appeared. As prolific as he was original, he went on to contribute to many other magazines, including Vanity Fair and, of course, The New Yorker.

When I started writing for The New Yorker in 1998, Bruce and I became colleagues, and not long after that, close friends. I can’t overstate the impact Bruce had on my life; calling him a mentor or role model doesn’t begin to capture it. He was a constant source of encouragement, inspiration, and laughter. I owe him a lot.

That’s why I’m delighted to invite you to the first posthumous exhibit of Bruce’s work, opening next Wednesday October 15 in New York City. The opening night reception will be from 5 to 7 at DFN Projects, Fuller Building, 41 E. 57th St., Suite 1103. It’s free and open to the public. If you can’t make it to the reception, the exhibit runs through November 7.

And if you’re not in New York, you can explore Bruce’s work at the gallery’s website. Enjoy!

Love,

Andy

