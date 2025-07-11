The Borowitz Report

Andy Borowitz
3h

Good morning! What’s helping you guys calm down these days?

94 replies
Michael Scott
3h

I live with a wife who has dementia and disabilities. I give her pills 8 time per day. I remember when President Obama tossed a basketball up from quite a distance and it was all net. He walked off the court and said, "That's what I do." When I toss a pill cup into the ones stacked up, I say, "That's what I do," and I remember him and how he handled that impossible job with such grace, wisdom, and humor. Then I smile and think, "I can do this."

23 replies
