Ask Heather Cox Richardson Anything!
TBR Book Club
The latest TBR Book Club pick is the New York Times bestseller Democracy Awakening by Heather Cox Richardson. Since I announced Heather’s book last month, many of you have purchased it from TBR Book Club, where every purchase helps support local bookstores (and not Jeff Bezos).
Now it’s time to submit your questions for Heather in the comments section below. (You can ask her about the book, or anything else.) I’ll pose your questions to her in an exclusive interview that will be posted later this week. Thanks for participating in our book club!
Jokes Officially Approved by the Trump White House
The White House has put comedians on notice that the telling of unauthorized jokes will result in their being banned by the FCC. Read Karoline Leavitt’s list of officially approved jokes here.
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How does she publish an incredible fact filled analysis almost every day? How many staff does she have? What is her process? How many hours does she sleep at night?
Thanks to all of you for reading Heather's book and proposing questions! I'm really looking forward to interviewing her.