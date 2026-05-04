The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

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Wendy Holtzman's avatar
Wendy Holtzman
1h

How does she publish an incredible fact filled analysis almost every day? How many staff does she have? What is her process? How many hours does she sleep at night?

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Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
25m

Thanks to all of you for reading Heather's book and proposing questions! I'm really looking forward to interviewing her.

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