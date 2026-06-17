The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
14h

The Iran deal is going to make every other country want the US to attack it.

Reply
Share
92 replies by Andy Borowitz and others
Rocket Master Man's avatar
Rocket Master Man
14h

Is that body of water turning algae green with envy?

Reply
Share
22 replies
448 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andy Borowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture