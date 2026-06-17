Ayatollah’s ‘Art of the Deal’ Becomes #1 Bestseller
TEHRAN (The Borowitz Report)—In an astounding achievement for a first-time author, on Wednesday Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei nabbed the #1 spot on the New York Times bestsellers list with a business book entitled The Art of the Deal.
The publicity materials provided by the publisher tout, “From the mind of a man who negotiated the sweetest deal in the history of the Middle East, learn how to fend off a hostile takeover—and win!”
“Don’t just be a leader,” the book jacket urges. “Be a Supreme one!”
Among the topics covered, the book “shows, in five easy steps, how to turn a tiny body of water into a money-spinning goldmine.”
An advance excerpt from the book’s first chapter begins, “Rule #1: Only negotiate with morons.”
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The Iran deal is going to make every other country want the US to attack it.
Is that body of water turning algae green with envy?