Bari Weiss Declares CBS Will Have Zero Tolerance for News
NEW YORK (The Borowitz Report)—At a tense all-hands meeting on Wednesday, editor-in-chief Bari Weiss announced that, going forward, CBS News will institute a zero-tolerance policy towards news.
“Someone tried to slip some news into this past Sunday’s episode of ‘60 Minutes,’” a visibly angry Weiss told the gathering. “Fortunately, I was able to catch it in time.”
She reminded the newsroom that “as journalists, we all answer to a higher master: David Ellison.”
Next Sunday, CBS will air the first Weiss-edited episode of “60 Minutes,” now called “4 Minutes.”
Profile in Assclownery: David Ellison
TBR investigates the Lucky Sperm Club member who wants to control both CBS News and CNN: nepo-oligarch and Eric Trump doppelgänger David Ellison.
The Borowitz Report continues to publish thanks to the support of readers like you.
Remove the C from CBS...and you have "BS"
Weiss also said, “News is in the eye of the beholder. And, the beholder is Donald Trump. Next week we”ll have a 60 Minutes on “How Much Better Federal Buildings Look With His Name Slapped on Them.”