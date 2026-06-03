The Borowitz Report

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Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
7h

I don't know why David Ellison is bothering to mess up 60 Minutes--ever since he cancelled Colbert, no one's watching CBS anyway.

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Sean M Carlin's avatar
Sean M Carlin
7h

Bari is not going to like how her new boss terminates employees, it does not require a severance package just a burial plot.

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