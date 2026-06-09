The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

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Mary F Englebert's avatar
Mary F Englebert
23m

If only there were a really high likelihood that coma could last until a more permanent solution presented itself.

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Kay-El's avatar
Kay-El
28m

I think that was just a long blink. 🙄

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