Barron Trump’s Energy Drink Fails Product Test
NEW YORK (The Borowitz Report)—Barron Trump’s launch of a pricey new energy drink suffered a catastrophic setback Monday night when it failed a product test during the nationally televised NBA championship game.
After taking a swig from the beverage, a decidedly unenergetic man in the owner’s box appeared to fall into a deep, coma-like sleep.
The image of the slumbering man, broadcast on ABC, was witnessed by millions except Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
In a desperate attempt at damage control, Barron Trump said on Tuesday that the drink would be rebranded as a sedative.
Is Lindsey Graham About to Lose his Senate Seat?
Heather Cox Richardson Predicts the End of Trump
The Borowitz Report publishes thanks to the support of readers like you.
If only there were a really high likelihood that coma could last until a more permanent solution presented itself.
I think that was just a long blink. 🙄