Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty

NEW YORK (The Borowitz Report)—Barron Trump’s launch of a pricey new energy drink suffered a catastrophic setback Monday night when it failed a product test during the nationally televised NBA championship game.

After taking a swig from the beverage, a decidedly unenergetic man in the owner’s box appeared to fall into a deep, coma-like sleep.

The image of the slumbering man, broadcast on ABC, was witnessed by millions except Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In a desperate attempt at damage control, Barron Trump said on Tuesday that the drink would be rebranded as a sedative.

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