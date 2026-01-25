“Hamilton,” the Broadway blockbuster about the first U.S. Treasury Secretary, has reportedly grossed over $1 billion, which might lead one to the erroneous conclusion that other occupants of that august Cabinet position have box-office potential.
If I were a theatrical investor, however, I would bankroll a musical about Henry Paulson, Timothy Geithner, or even Steven Mnuchin before I backed one called “Bessent.”
Yes, our current Treasury Secretary is the anti-Hamilton, a yawning black hole of charisma. Any room the woeful Scott Bessent enters is The Room Where It Doesn’t Happen.
In an example of the cruelty that is his brand, Donald Trump periodically requires The Untalented Mr. Bessent to go on television. Last Sunday, a horrified nation watched as he appeared on “Meet the Press” and struggled to simulate the poise of a startled deer.