I’m launching a new live series—the cleverly-named “The Andy Borowitz Show”—and it debuts on Substack this Tuesday at 11 AM Eastern!
Each week I’ll interview a special guest who’ll help us survive our burgeoning dystopia. On Tuesday I’ll be joined by former New York Times columnist and winner of the Nobel Prize, Paul Krugman.
The live broadcast is free to everyone, but paid subscribers get these additional premiums:
— A live chat with TBR community members during the show
—Access to all episodes, whenever you want to watch them, in TBR’s archives
If you’ve been considering upgrading to a paid subscription, this is a swell opportunity:
You’ll get a notification from Substack right before the show goes live. You can watch it on the Substack app or your desktop.
I’m excited to bring this series to you, and I hope you’ll be able to catch it!
Love,
Andy
TBR Question of the Day: Who would you like to see me interview on the show? Leave your answer below!
Interview Pete Buttijudge and Robert Reich.
Zelenskyy