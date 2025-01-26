Outraged by Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde’s eloquent plea for kindness at the National Prayer Service, House Speaker Mike Johnson posted a furious rant on X.
"Bishop Budde hijacked the National Prayer Service to promote her radical ideology,” he charged. “This was an opportunity to unify the country in prayer, but she used it to sow division. Even worse, she’s continued her political crusade in media interviews. Shameful."
It’s hard to imagine who besides Mike Johnson would consider Budde’s pro-mercy stance “radical ideology,” except maybe the late, great Hannibal Lecter and his number one fan.
But since the mainstream media have taught us that there are two sides to every issue, today I’m hosting a Sunday debate between Budde and Johnson on the true meaning of the Bible. Read the following real quotations and then vote on who understands the Bible better: