The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
6h

Kristi Noem would have called Jesus a domestic terrorist.

Reply
Share
136 replies
Melanie Minear-Lazar's avatar
Melanie Minear-Lazar
6h

Hard to believe 6% of your readers think Mike Johnson is not an asshole.

Reply
Share
63 replies by Andy Borowitz and others
676 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andy Borowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture