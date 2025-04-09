WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Calling it a “serious breach of the Department of Justice’s code of conduct,” on Wednesday Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that she had terminated a career DOJ employee who was caught with a copy of the U.S. Constitution on his desk.
Bondi said that the employee, who had worked at the department for 37 years, had “raised suspicions” by using “telltale phrases like ‘due process’” in DOJ memos.
At Bondi’s direction, US marshals ransacked his office, discovered the offending document, and frog-marched him out of the building.
Bondi took the opportunity to remind all DOJ staffers that the U.S. Constitution is on the Republican Party’s banned reading list.
TBR Question of the Day: What would be a better job for Pam Bondi?
Cleaning toilets in the El Salvador concentration camp along with Kristi Noem!
Honestly, it reads like an entirely honest and true account of events taking place at the DOJ.
If this is fiction then maybe fiction can be stranger than reality. I still believe it is based on reality.
I thought that the best job for her would be cleaning the latrines at the concentration camp in El Salvador. But, I see below someone else already suggested that. So great minds think alike.