What was Little Marco really whispering to Metamucilini?
Thousands of you voted on the three finalists in TBR’s Caption Contest, and we have a winner:
“His name is JD Vance…he’s your vice-president.”
Congratulations to the winner, Michael Cunningham!
In addition to global Internet fame, Michael has received a signed copy of my book PROFILES IN IGNORANCE.
Thanks again to all who entered the contest, and to all who voted!
As corporate media bend their knee to our senile wannabe dictator, I have never been more grateful that I don’t work for one of these craven companies. I work for you.
I LOVE these photo caption contests, Andy! Keep them comin'...If I had made a suggestion, it would've been either "you're fly is unzipped AGAIN", or "I can smell it's time to change your diaper"...