The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
1h

Thanks to everyone who entered and voted. And congratulations, Michael!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Linda Jones's avatar
Linda Jones
1h

I LOVE these photo caption contests, Andy! Keep them comin'...If I had made a suggestion, it would've been either "you're fly is unzipped AGAIN", or "I can smell it's time to change your diaper"...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture