Comey’s Charges Dismissed After Trump’s Handpicked Prosecutor Misspells his Name as “Homey”
ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA (The Borowitz Report)—A federal judge dismissed all charges against former FBI Director James Comey on Wednesday after Donald J. Trump’s handpicked US attorney misspelled his name as “Homey.”
The attorney, Lindsey Halligan, begged the judge to overlook the error, which she blamed on “frickin’ autocorrect.”
“This is the first time I’ve charged someone,” Halligan pleaded. “Indictmenting is hard.”
In yet another embarrassing spelling goof, Halligan referred to the attorneys she ordered to charge Comey as his “persecutors.”
As corporate media bend their knee to our senile wannabe dictator, I have never been more grateful that I don’t work for one of these craven companies. I work for you.
Welcome to the clown car, Lindsey!
For a second I thought this was real.