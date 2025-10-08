Getty Images

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA (The Borowitz Report)—A federal judge dismissed all charges against former FBI Director James Comey on Wednesday after Donald J. Trump’s handpicked US attorney misspelled his name as “Homey.”



The attorney, Lindsey Halligan, begged the judge to overlook the error, which she blamed on “frickin’ autocorrect.”



“This is the first time I’ve charged someone,” Halligan pleaded. “Indictmenting is hard.”



In yet another embarrassing spelling goof, Halligan referred to the attorneys she ordered to charge Comey as his “persecutors.”

Leave a comment

Share