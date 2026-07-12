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On July 4th, Donald J. Trump gave a rousing speech at the foot of Mount Rushmore, where he warned about a resurgence of a “communist menace.”

After an exhaustive search, TBR could not find any evidence of a resurgence of communism in America. Our investigation did, however, find evidence of a resurgence of several other “-isms,” including racism, sexism, nationalism, and fascism.

We can therefore only assume that Trump must have been confused about what communism is and isn’t—a confusion he seems to share with his entire party.