Brother and sister.

I think you deserve a break from the news today, and I know I do. So let me tell you a little story about my dog friends, Cookie and Mousse.

Cookie was four years old when Mousse came into our lives last year. My wife and I made the somewhat impulsive decision to become a two-dog family in the immediate aftermath of the 2024 election/shitshow. While millions of Americans self-medicated with alcohol or edibles or both, Livy and I decided to throw another dog at the problem.

That wasn’t our only motivation. We thought Cookie would love having a sibling to play with. And Mousse was actually his biological sister—they shared the same father, an apparently randy goldendoodle named Cooper. (Like Elon Musk, Cooper has many offspring; unlike Elon, Cooper is interesting.)

But when Mousse arrived, we realized we hadn’t thought this through. Livy and I were the youngest siblings in our families, so we’d never had the experience of being displaced by a new baby—the kind of torment we were now subjecting poor Cookie to.

Cookie, vigilantly preventing Mousse from playing with his prized reindeer.

Mousse announced herself in our home by barking incessantly and using every available rug as her personal lavatory. When she wasn’t engaging in those two fun hobbies, she tried to ingratiate herself with Cookie by lunging at his face and biting his ear. Cookie, who is blessed with a preternaturally sweet disposition, responded by bearing his teeth and growling.

As Mousse’s reign of terror continued, Cookie stopped acting like his playful, puppyish self. He showed no interest in activities he usually enjoyed, like hurling himself onto the grass and wiggling deliriously. He was depressed.

“Do you feel sorry for him?” Livy asked me.

“Yes.”

Fast-forward a year.

A couple of weeks ago, I had to take Mousse to the vet to get some shots, and I brought Cookie along. When the vet came out to the reception and took Mousse away, Cookie did something totally unexpected: he started to cry.

He hadn’t wept like this since he was a puppy. Back than, whenever we took a road trip and Livy disappeared momentarily to grab a cup of coffee, Cookie would be despondent. That made sense, because he loved Livy—but Mousse? It was confusing.

To console him, I gave him a Milk-Bone. He devoured it, so I gave him another, and another. The poor boy was stress-eating Milk-Bones, and pacing nervously.

When Mousse emerged a few minutes later, Cookie immediately settled down, and the two of them snuggled in the back seat of the car all the way home.

Patience isn’t a virtue I would normally ascribe to someone who barks as much as Mousse. But when it came to winning Cookie’s heart, she was clearly playing the long game.

TBR Question of the Day: Do you have a favorite pet story? Share it with the community in the comments section below.

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