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Andy Borowitz
1h

I apologize to Kristi Noem for publishing this article. But let’s hear your pet stories! ❤️

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Marta Waller's avatar
Marta Waller
1hEdited

Such a sweet story. My first dog story happened in 1977. Roger and I drove to Bakersfield to get a puppy. A puppy. We wound up with two 9-week-old standard poodles. We drove them back to L.A. sitting together in a box behind the seats in the Alfa Romeo. We named them Fritz and Lucy. My dad had a massive heart attack that day, so the puppies were left to their own devices for many hours each day for two months. They slept inside with us, and spent the days flattening 350 Iris plants, 250 day lillies, and 150 of some other flowering bulb I cannot recall anymore. They were the best dogs. For a year they thought their names were Fritz’n’Lucy. Both of them. They were always together and best of friends. Kind to the babies when they arrived and very protective. They helped care for Dad when he came home post open heart surgery. They were the best. They lived into their teens and I still miss them. Sorry it’s so long, but your story reminded me of them. Thank you!!

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