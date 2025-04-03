Cory Booker made history this week at the US Senate.
Now it’s our turn—across the USA.
This Saturday, April 5, is a national day of action. Hands Off! protests against the fascist Trump/Musk regime will take place from coast to coast.
For information about the protest nearest you and other ways to take action, click here.
If you’re not able to protest, please share this post with everyone you know.
Hello TBR community: what are you doing to resist tyranny? Let's hear everyone's ideas.
New London, Connecticut, protest 11-1 Saturday in front of our ancient Courthouse first built in 1784!