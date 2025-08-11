The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
2h

PROBLEM. SOLVED.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Akaya's avatar
Akaya
3h

Remind me to never get on your bad side! This was on 🔥! 🤣

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
136 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture