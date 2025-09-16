Andrew Harnik/Getty

Memo to Donald Trump: if you want people to stop comparing you to Hitler, stop doing such Hitlery things.

For example: stop demanding that employers fire employees for exercising their First Amendment rights. That’s positively Hitlertastic.

According to Trump and his toadying henchmen—Justa Dick Vance, Whiskey Pete Hegseth, and Stephen Miller aka Pee-Wee German—it is now a crime in America to make any comment about Charlie Kirk that does not compare him favorably with Gandhi.

As far as I can tell, though, Trump needn’t worry about a flurry of Kirk-bashing from the abject quislings of corporate media. They’ve been all too compliant in portraying the far-right influencer as a tireless free-speech crusader.

The journalist Jeff Sharlet set the record straight last week. (Tellingly, he made his comments on a non-corporate media outlet, Democracy Now!) “He was an opponent of free speech,” Sharlet said. “There’s no other way to cut it, for a man who created something called Professor Watchlist, School Board Watchlist, to name and frighten people from teaching, who advocated restrictions on what school teachers could teach, who called for—and there’s a clip you can see online—who called for the televised public executions, and he had a pretty broad category in mind. But what was really chilling was he wanted this to be required viewing for children. And you can look at this clip, and you can see his colleagues. They’re sort of trolling, but Kirk, again and again, pulls it back to seriousness, and he says, ‘No, no, no, this isn’t a joke. This has to be a holy experience, a teaching experience for children, watching enemies be killed.’ That is not a champion of free speech.”

As for corporate media’s reflexive and lazy deification of Kirk, the comedian W. Kamau Bell isn’t having it: “I certainly won’t be gaslit into performatively pretending that Charlie Kirk was some sort of saint in death when he was actually just a truly awful person in life.”

As corporate media continue to bend their knee to our senile wannabe dictator, I have never been more grateful that I don’t work for one of these craven companies. I work for you.

Onward.

Leave a comment

Share