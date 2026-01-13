The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
2h

I’ve said this many times, but it bears repeating: everything I write is true.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
39 replies by Andy Borowitz and others
Al Lewis's avatar
Al Lewis
2h

I'm old enough to remember when you didn't need Snopes to tell you whether something was satire.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
206 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andy Borowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture