Does Melania’s Book Be Best?TBR Sunday QuizAndy BorowitzApr 26, 2026∙ Paid98846090ShareSaul Loeb/AFP via Getty ImageWhen Melania Trump recently made a surprise appearance at the White House to claim that she didn’t know Jeffrey Epstein, she inserted this jarring nugget of product placement: “I met my husband, by chance, at a New York City party in 1998. This initial encounter with my husband is documented in detail in my book, MELANIA.” This tantalizing promo made me wonder: might Melania’s book be worth reading? As a public service, I decided to read MELANIA. But should you?To help you decide, I am offering this short quiz. If you score high enough, you already know the contents of MELANIA and can skip it. Good luck!This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in