WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Calling it “a little math error,” the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) revealed on Friday that it had overestimated the number of Elon Musk’s children at 13 billion instead of 13.

“Okay, so we were off by a few billion kids,” Treyson Parlow, the 16-year-old deputy head of DOGE, said. “You’re gonna make a few mistakes when you’re up all night tripping on ketamine.”

In another tabulation goof, DOGE admitted that it had miscounted the number of states in the USA at 50,000 rather than 50.

TBR Question of the Day: What other math errors have Elon’s teenage geniuses made? Leave your comment below:

