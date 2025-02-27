The bear, seconds before its intervention on the park ranger’s behalf. (Prisma Bildagentur/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (The Borowitz Report)—A staffer from Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was unable to fire a park ranger on Thursday after being attacked by an angry bear.

The ranger’s failure to respond to Musk’s email demanding a summary of his previous week’s achievements prompted the DOGE member’s in-person visit to Yellowstone, which resulted in his mauling by the 600-pound grizzly.

“The minute the DOGE dude tried to fire me, the bear came out of nowhere and basically tore his face off,” the park ranger said. “It’s nice to know that someone appreciates the job I’m doing.”

According to witnesses, the bear was last seen heading for a nearby Republican town hall.

TBR Question of the Day: Who would you like to encounter a 600 lb. grizzly bear? Leave your comment below:

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Share