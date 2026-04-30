The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

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Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
1h

Happy Thursday, everyone! Amid all the heinous news, let’s celebrate E. Jean Carroll’s big win yesterday!

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Katharine Hill's avatar
Katharine Hill
42m

You are amazing, Andy. This factual wrap up of the latest chaos actually gives me some hope that sanity may prevail. One day at a time, eh?

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