The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

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Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
5d

On April Fools’ Day, TBR adopts a 100% factual format.

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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
5dEdited

Not only is he a nut to begin with, but he’s a dumb nut, and he is too pig-headed to do anything about it.

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