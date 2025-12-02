Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

It’s unfair that Trump gets to sleep through his presidency and we don’t.

Recent photos of Trump napping on the job have gone viral. But his snoozing isn’t news. Don Snoreleone has a long history of catching some z’s during work hours, as these photos reveal.

December 7, 2015: At a rally in South Carolina, Trump mocks his Republican rival Jeb Bush for being “low energy.” Considering Trump’s habit of drowsing off during the day, psychiatrists might say he’s projecting. Is he really imitating Jeb here, or taking a quick catnap himself?

January 20, 2017: Right after his apocalyptic inaugural address, Nap-oleon grabs forty winks at an Inauguration Day luncheon. Apparently, it’s exhausting scaring the shit out of America and the world. Meanwhile, it’s dawning on the visibly stricken Melania that she’s yoked to this nightmarish man-baby for another four years.

February 7, 2017: Three weeks into his new gig, Trump hits the ground snoozing. During a meeting at the White House, the crushing tedium of being President of the United States makes him crave some shut-eye. Maybe it’ll be easier keeping his eyes open when he gets to do something interesting—like go on a foreign trip?

July 13, 2017: No such luck. Any hope that he might appear sentient during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron vanishes when his Gallic counterpart’s remarks send him straight to the Land of Nod.

February 8, 2018: Trump attends the National Prayer Breakfast and is yet again visited by his old friend the Sandman. Or could it be that he’s actually praying? If so, someone needs to tell him that prayer doesn’t require putting your hand to your forehead like a carnival psychic.

April 15, 2024: Trump nods off at the first day of his hush-money trial in Manhattan. Remarkably, he was able to determine that the proceedings were rigged despite being unconscious for most of them.

