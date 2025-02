Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images

FLORENCE, COLORADO (The Borowitz Report)—In a bid for a presidential pardon, Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán claimed on Thursday that he had participated in the Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021.

The imprisoned drug lord did not explain how he managed to appear in DC for the riot, saying only, “As a felon, I ask Presi…