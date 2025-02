Allison Robbert-Pool/Getty Images

NEW YORK (The Borowitz Report)—Declaring himself “deeply humbled by this honor,” Elon Musk on Tuesday landed at the top of Forbes’s list of the 400 Most Exhausting Men.

In an impressive feat, he dethroned Donald J. Trump, who had topped the list for the past 37 years.

The Tesla CEO said that he had “no intention” of restin…