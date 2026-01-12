The Borowitz Report

Andy Borowitz
10h

Happy Monday to you all! I think this envoy will settle the Greenland situation in an appropriate fashion.

Larry Caringer
10h

I feel bad for the polar bear. How could he possibly stomach something that rancid?

