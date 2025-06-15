The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah McAuliffe-Bellin's avatar
Sarah McAuliffe-Bellin
1h

Failure on parade. That is certainly one thing taco is good at demonstrating failure. What a total waste of time and money. That’s his business model.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
LR's avatar
LR
1h

I feel bad for the Army

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
228 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture