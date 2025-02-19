Reps. Jamie Raskin and Jasmine Crockett are just two of the many talented leaders on the Democrats’ roster. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Check out these recent New York Times headlines about the state of the Democratic Party:

Many Americans Say the Democratic Party Does Not Share Their Priorities

‘The Damage to the Party Is Profound’: Three Opinion Writers on What Happened to the Democrats

Trump Leaves Democrats Dazed and on the Defensive

‘We Have No Coherent Message’: Democrats Struggle to Oppose Trump

Powerless, Democrats Debate Just How Deep in the Wilderness They Are

Democratic Party is a Rotting Corpse Unworthy of a Decent Burial

Okay, I made that last one up. But it’s only a matter of time before the Times prints it.

Here’s a headline I’d propose:

Democrats Across the US are Fighting Back

That one might not be clickbait, but it has the benefit of being true.

The corporate media’s “coverage” of the Democrats has chosen to overlook the party’s most spectacular asset: a roster packed with gifted politicians. In fact, I’d argue that the Democrats have more talent than they’ve had in a generation.

And they’re fighting for us.

On the most recent episode of my podcast, I asked TBR readers to name the Democrats they’d like to see lead the fight against the fascistic Muskocracy. I was overwhelmed by the sheer number and enthusiasm of their responses. Here are a few of them:

It should be a coalition of people who bring skill and passion to the table. I would see AOC, Katie Porter, Adam Kinzinger, Jamie Raskin, Liz Warren, Beto O’Rourke, Pete Buttigieg, among them. –Sandy

Add Jasmine Crockett to the list. –Curtis

JB Pritzker from Illinois. He is the best Governor we've had in a very long time. –Julie

Definitely Whitmer and Shapiro. –Trudy

How about Wes Moore? And Gretchen Whitmer. Lots of good talent with brains out there. I would also add Maxwell Frost from Florida. –Jane

Jamie Raskin would be a good pick. –Jim

My vote for the Democrat to lead the resistance is either AOC or Jasmine Crockett. Both of whom are easily able to overwhelm either Trump or Musk. –Susan

Letitia James who is fearless. –Mary

Senator: Raphael Warnock. House: Sarah McBride (Del); Becca Balint (Vt). If you haven’t heard of them, find them. Brilliant minds and kick-ass attitude. Governor: Gretchen Whitmer. –Alan

David Hogg. He lived through the hell of a Florida high school massacre as a student, and hasn't stopped since. –Robert

CT Sen. Chris Murphy –Gail

Jamie Raskin, Pete Buttigieg, Sheldon Whitehouse. –Kathy

Katie Porter and Stacy Abrams. Powerhouses. –Robert

I love Jamie Raskin. Also Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Hakeem Jeffries, Katie Porter. –Debbie

Jamie Raskin, who said, "Given that I was marching at age three, you know I’m not letting any coup-plotting, election-denying, insurrection-supplying autocrat, kleptocrat, plutocrat or theocrat, or any techno-feudalist Silicon Valley broligarch aspiring dictator, turn me around now. I am going to honor and participate every day in this urgent national fight for strong constitutional democracy, personal freedom and social progress." –Lyn

Just reading this list of suggestions gives me heart. Yes. We can get through this! –Nancy

Yes, we can get through this. And we will.

I started this post with a collection of super-annoying headlines, so I’d like to end with a more enjoyable one:

Tesla Sales Are Tanking Across The World

This headline isn’t from the New York Times. I found it on a website dedicated to news about electric vehicles. Have a nice day! :)

TBR Question of the Day: Add your voice—who should lead the Democrats? Leave your comment below:

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Share