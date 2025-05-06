The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
3m

Ann should be an inspiration to all of us. Be courageous. Resist. And remember that hopelessness isn’t a plan.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Merry Helm's avatar
Merry Helm
3m

Okay, I was the first to like this post! Do I get a pat on the back? On the head? Handshake? Nothing at all? No problem 😉. Yay for the Pulitzer!! She deserves it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture