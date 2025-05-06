Ann Telnaes, who quit the Washington Post after her editor killed her cartoon mocking cowardly oligarchs (including Post owner Jeff Bezos), has won the Pulitzer!
It’s the second Pulitzer for Telnaes, but I’m guessing this victory was especially delicious for her. And for those of us who are partial to free speech, it’s a cause for celebration. I hope TBR readers will join me in congratulating Ann!
I interviewed Ann in January, shortly after she left the Post. Episodes of my podcast are usually for paid subscribers only, but in honor of Ann’s big win, I’m making this interview free for everybody here. And thanks, as always, for your support.
Only a Few Hours Left to Save 40% on a Paid TBR Subscription!
For only $30 a year, get access to all the premium features of TBR, including the Sunday Read, Traitor of the Week, and every episode of The Andy Borowitz Show. Sale ends at 9 AM Eastern tomorrow (Wednesday). Don’t miss out!
Discussion about this post
No posts
Ann should be an inspiration to all of us. Be courageous. Resist. And remember that hopelessness isn’t a plan.
Okay, I was the first to like this post! Do I get a pat on the back? On the head? Handshake? Nothing at all? No problem 😉. Yay for the Pulitzer!! She deserves it!