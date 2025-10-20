The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Andy Borowitz
1h

Did you get your check?

16 replies
Virgin Monk Boy's avatar
Virgin Monk Boy
1h

Finally, the truth is out. Soros had to pawn his orbital lasers to cover the Antifa payroll. Tragic, really. I heard the Rothschilds are starting a GoFundMe.

Jokes aside, it’s amazing how satire keeps having to explain itself to people who think parody is prophecy.

If millions of people march for democracy and your first thought is “they must be paid,” you’re not fighting tyranny—you’re auditioning for it.

Reality doesn’t need a financier. It just needs enough people to wake up.

6 replies
