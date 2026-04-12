Ghost of Pope Francis to Viktor Orban: “I Warned You Not to Let Vance Near You”
BUDAPEST (The Borowitz Report)—In the immediate aftermath of his stunning defeat on Sunday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban received a visitation from the ghost of Pope Francis, who tore into him for meeting with JD Vance.
“I warned you not to let that monster near you,” the late pontiff said. “What kind of idiot are you?”
At the White House, press secretary Karoline Leavitt offered no comment on the Hungarian election, but said that going forward Vance would participate in Cabinet meetings from a remote location only.
Today Viktor Orban—Tomorrow Lindsey Graham?
From Canada to Hungary, a White House endorsement is turning out to be a political kiss of death. Will South Carolina be next? TBR does a deep dive into tipsy Trump toady Lindsey Graham’s chances of losing his Senate seat here.
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The midterms have begun... in Budapest!
Precursor of things to come here