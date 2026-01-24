The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
4h

Happy Saturday, everyone! Right here in New Hampshire it's -4, which is also Trump's current approval rating.

Reply
Share
47 replies
Deb Smith's avatar
Deb Smith
4h

How in the world do you do this day after day? Your posts are so clever, so biting, so true that I marvel at your creative brain! Thank you for this laugh out loud -- so appropriate!

Reply
Share
6 replies by Andy Borowitz and others
329 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andy Borowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture