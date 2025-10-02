Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Declaring that “there’s a human cost to this,” an irate Kristi Noem revealed on Thursday that the “Democrat-caused shutdown” has resulted in her losing her voluminous hair extensions.



“When I pose in front of a cage of migrants in El Salvador, my extensions are an important part of my uniform,” she said. “I feel naked without them.”



Warning of dire consequences if the shutdown continues, she added, “My fillers could be next.”



Noem said she received a sympathetic email from Vice President JD Vance, who has been forced by the shutdown to forego his eyeliner.

Noem in 2013, before her extreme MAGA makeover.

She’s best known for shooting defenseless pets in a gravel pit, but pistol-packin’ Kristi has done far worse things than that. Read all about it here .

