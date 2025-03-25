Michael Hamments on Unsplash

GREENLAND (The Borowitz Report)—The government of Greenland has named a special ambassador to greet members of the Trump administration when they visit the territory this week, a Greenlandic official announced on Tuesday.

The government spokesman, Hartvig Dorkelson, said that the newly-appointed ambassador will meet the American visitors “the moment they step off the plane.”

“We know that members of this delegation are very interested in Greenland’s natural resources,” the spokesman said. “Thanks to our ambassador, they will have an encounter with Greenlandic nature that they won’t soon forget.”

According to the spokesman, the ambassador’s plans for the visitors include lunch.

TBR Question of the Day: Explain your answer to the poll question:

Leave a comment

A share of each subscription dollar goes to GiveWell, which supports vetted charities around the world.

Leave a comment

Share