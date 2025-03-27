GREENLAND (The Borowitz Report)—On Thursday the government of Greenland flatly rejected Donald J. Trump’s offer to trade Vice President JD Vance for a stake in the island’s rare earth minerals.
In a strongly worded rebuke, government spokesman Hartvig Dorkelson declared, “Greenland will consider any attempt to transfer ownership of JD Vance to this island to be an act of war.”
Greenland’s statement drew an impassioned response from the VP’s wife, Usha Vance, who urged the island’s government to reconsider Trump’s offer.
“I strongly recommend that you agree to this deal,” she said. “We’re not even insisting on the minerals part.”
The Highway to Hell.
If I were Greenland I wouldn't take him either. I think he should be sent to Namibia--since no one in the administration can pronounce it--although I think the Namibians would object.Maybe he can work in an AIDS clinic that has lost all of its USAID funding. I think that watching children dying by the hundreds every day would be instructive to him. They might even be willing to give him a sofa. For, y'know . . .