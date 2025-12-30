He Kept Me Sane This Year
And that wasn’t easy.
Those of you who listened to my podcast this year know that I’m a proud member of the burgeoning Jesse Welles fanbase.
The 33-year-old Arkansan has been making music professionally for over a decade, but his following really began to explode in 2024 when he started posting hyper-topical songs online.
He’s been compared to Woody Guthrie, Bob Dylan, and Tom Lehrer, but he’s utterly original. Check out his scathing ICE recruitment song:
TBR Question of the Day: What music has helped you survive this year? Leave your answer below:
Friends: this will be my final post of the year. I’m taking tomorrow off and will be back at you on Thursday! I want to thank you for all of the laughs you gave me in the comment section in 2025. Some exciting things are happening for TBR next year, so stay tuned! (No, I’m not replacing Bari Weiss at CBS 😀.) Happy New Year and love—Andy
Andy, YOU kept me sane all year. And you kept me laughing and smiling. Cheers and thanks to you! As for music that keeps me sane: Paul Simon and Bruce Springsteen.