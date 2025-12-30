Those of you who listened to my podcast this year know that I’m a proud member of the burgeoning Jesse Welles fanbase.

The 33-year-old Arkansan has been making music professionally for over a decade, but his following really began to explode in 2024 when he started posting hyper-topical songs online.

He’s been compared to Woody Guthrie, Bob Dylan, and Tom Lehrer, but he’s utterly original. Check out his scathing ICE recruitment song:

TBR Question of the Day: What music has helped you survive this year? Leave your answer below:

