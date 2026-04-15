The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

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Lynne's avatar
Lynne
8h

I recommend Profiles in Ignorance to everyone.

Also books by Timothy Snyder on tyranny and freedom.

Joyce Vance Giving up is Unforgivable.

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Pradnya Sikand's avatar
Pradnya Sikand
8h

Profiles in Ignorance by a certain Andy Borowitz! 😉I have read this book twice now. There’s positively an epidemic of ignorance in this country affecting our political leadership and I have some questions ! 😂💕

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