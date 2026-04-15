This month’s TBR Book Club pick is the New York Times bestseller Democracy Awakening by Heather Cox Richardson. I loved this book and give it my highest recommendation.
If you’ve never participated in our book club before, here’s how it works: first, read the book, available from TBR Book Club, where every purchase helps support local bookstores (and not Jeff Bezos).
In a few weeks, I’ll ask you to submit questions for Heather, whom I’ll interview on my podcast.
Note: Every paid TBR subscriber automatically receives membership in the book club. If you’ve ever considered upgrading to a paid subscription, this is a great time.
TBR Question of the Day: What other books would you recommend for our book club? Leave your ideas below:
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I recommend Profiles in Ignorance to everyone.
Also books by Timothy Snyder on tyranny and freedom.
Joyce Vance Giving up is Unforgivable.
Profiles in Ignorance by a certain Andy Borowitz! 😉I have read this book twice now. There’s positively an epidemic of ignorance in this country affecting our political leadership and I have some questions ! 😂💕