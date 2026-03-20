The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Helmers's avatar
Scott Helmers
1h

There used to be a phrase, "Would you buy a used car from that person?" I think of that whenever Secretary or War Crimes Hegseth is on TV. Everything in his appearance and manner screams duplicity!

Reply
Share
2 replies
misia.d's avatar
misia.d
41m

I support miming the White House. The Cabinet shall be supplied with branded, though ill-fitting, white gloves. Could the opening compliment routine possibly be streamed?

Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andy Borowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture