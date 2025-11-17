The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
38m

Happy Monday, everyone in the TBR community!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Terri Smith's avatar
Terri Smith
1h

Keep him at Walter Reed for an intensive detox that lasts until January 2029.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
47 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture